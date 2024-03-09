Tight security in Jorhat as excitement builds among locals ahead of PM Modi's rally

JORHAT: All roads in Assam currently seem to be headed to the Meleng Meteli Field in Jorhat district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega public rally on Saturday. As part of a frenetic nationwide campaign jaunt, during which he is to cover 12 states over 10 days, PM Modi is currently on a two-day stopover in Assam.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place at the venue ahead of PM Modi's rally. During his two-day visit to the Northeast state, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for several projects worth about Rs 18,000 crore. He will also unveil the statue of great Ahom warrior and commander Lachit Barphukan at Lachit Maidam in Jorhat's Hoollongapar on Saturday.

Thousands of beneficaries of the state's flagship 'Lakhpati Baideo' scheme have already gathered at the venue ahead of the rally. As part of the 'Lakhpati Baideo' programme in Assam, the women beneficiaries can earn up to Rs 1 lakh in annual income. The programme also offers financial assistance of Rs 35,000 each to an estimated 40 lakh women in the state.

"I am excited to see both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma share the same stage," one of the beneficiaries told ANI.

Anusekiya, another 'Lakhpati Baideo', told ANI, "I have come a long way to attend PM Modi's rally. We are all very excited." Earlier in the day, PM Modi took an elephant ride at Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Earlier, on Friday, he held a roadshow in Kaziranga, with locals turning out in numbers to give him a grand reception. Cultural events were performed as part of the rousing welcome to PM Modi.

Considered Assam's crown jewel, the Kaziranga National Park is home to the largest habitat of rhinos, over 600 species of birds, a thriving population of dolphins and one of the highest densities of tigers. His two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state is being seen as the key to the party's ongoing campaign and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held sometime between April and May this year.