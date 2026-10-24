Tiger Shroff shooting: Mumbai cops recover two firearms from Surat

The recovery was made on Friday during targeted operational raids conducted by investigating officials in connection with the case.

According to a police official, crime branch teams tracked the logistical trail of the weapons provided to the assailants, leading them to a hideout in Surat where the firearms were recovered.

The recovered weapons and ammunition have been sent for forensic examination and ballistic testing to match them with the empty shell casings retrieved from the crime scene.

Further investigation is underway to trace additional links in the supply chain, the police official added.