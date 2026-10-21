Tiger Shroff firing: Three key accused brought to Mumbai from Kota

Police brought them by road from Kota to Mumbai and, upon arrival, immediately took them to GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination, an official said.

Following the medical check-up, the accused were escorted to the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for interrogation.

The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, the official said.