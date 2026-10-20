Tiger Shroff firing case: CCTV footage traces suspects' movements at Surat railway station

The officer on Monday stated the suspects travelled by road to Surat, around 275 km from Mumbai, in a taxi before boarding a train bound for Jaipur at around 1.30 am on Monday.

Abhay Soni, Superintendent of Police (SP), Western Railway's Vadodara division, said the Government Railway Police in Gujarat, along with the RPF, contributed to the operation to trace the suspects by coordinating with the Mumbai police.

"Yes, we worked in coordination with the Mumbai police to trace the suspects (in the Tiger Shroff firing case who were later intercepted at Kota station in Rajasthan)," he stated.

"CCTV footage of the (Surat) station, which was shared with the Maharashtra police, shows two of them running along a platform to board a general compartment of a moving Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express," the SP said.

Three people who allegedly fired at the actor were nabbed on Monday morning from a train at the Kota station following a swift 15-minute operation while possibly on their way to Nepal from Mumbai.

The trio, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it halted in Kota at 10.17 am, said Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam.