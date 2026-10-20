Tiger Shroff attack: Mumbai Police team to return from Kota on Tuesday with 3 assailants

The team, which obtained the requisite permission Monday evening, decided to stay in Kota to avoid travelling at night. It will return to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ramswaroop, the SHO of Railway Colony Police Station where the three have been kept, said a tight vigil was mounted in the night.

"Since the incident is very serious, security is being maintained as per the usual procedure. I was here throughout the night. The CCTV cameras are directly connected to the police headquarters," he said.

Local police nabbed the three individuals in the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express at Kota Railway Station on Monday morning.

Two were identified as Ritik, alias Roshan, from Begusarai, Bihar, and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat. The third is a juvenile.

Kota city police handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate. The court granted transit remand to take them to Mumbai.