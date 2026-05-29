Thunderstorms, heavy rain, lash Kolkata, South Bengal

KOLKATA: A powerful spell of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds swept across Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal on Friday afternoon, bringing relief from the humid conditions.
Dark clouds gathered over Kolkata and adjoining areas since morning, as heavy rain lashed several parts of the city, including Salt Lake, Esplanade, Jadavpur and Baranagar, while strong winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph battered the metropolis.
Similar weather conditions were reported from neighbouring Howrah and Hooghly districts.
The storm was so intense in some areas that visibility dropped sharply, forcing motorists to switch on headlights during the afternoon hours.
Officials said several hoardings and banners were damaged due to the strong winds.
The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said enhanced thunderstorm activity is likely over south Bengal during the next two days owing to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.
In a weather bulletin, the IMD said a trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan to interior Odisha, passing through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level, along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north interior Odisha, has created conducive conditions for widespread thunderstorm activity.
Districts of Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum and Paschim Medinipur districts has a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph at isolated places.
For the remaining districts of south Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places, it said.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at most places across all districts of South Bengal during the period, the IMD added.
The IMD also cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea along and off the West Bengal and north Odisha coasts, warning that squally winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely to prevail in the region till Friday.
Authorities advised people to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near vulnerable structures.