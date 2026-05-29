Thunderstorms, heavy rain, lash Kolkata, South Bengal

Dark clouds gathered over Kolkata and adjoining areas since morning, as heavy rain lashed several parts of the city, including Salt Lake, Esplanade, Jadavpur and Baranagar, while strong winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph battered the metropolis.

Similar weather conditions were reported from neighbouring Howrah and Hooghly districts.

The storm was so intense in some areas that visibility dropped sharply, forcing motorists to switch on headlights during the afternoon hours.