Thrissur firework blast: Forensic probe on to find chemicals used for crackers

A forensic official said samples were being collected from the blast site and following laboratory testing of the materials it can be determined what chemicals were being used at the unit and if any of them were restricted.

The test report would be handed over to the jurisdictional court and the investigation officer to carry out further probe, he said.

The tests will also reveal whether the blast occurred due to any mixing of the chemicals present at the site, he added.

The official further said that in view of the seriousness of the matter, the entire forensic team, of around 14 members, has been deputed for taking samples and testing them. Therefore, the results would be available quickly, he said.