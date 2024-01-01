Three youth killed in bike-car collision in Andhra's Prakasam district

PRAKASAM: Three youth were killed early Monday morning in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet mandal, said police.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Monday morning on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet mandal.

According to the police report, the deceased were identified as Pawan, Srinivas, and Rahul from Bestavarapet Panchayat Papaipalli.

The deceased were reportedly on their way to a tea break near the Pandullapalli toll plaza when their two-wheeler collided with a Bolero vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

"The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of all three individuals. Their bodies were swiftly transferred to Kambham Government Hospital for postmortem examination," said the police.

SI Narasimha Rao confirmed the deaths and registered a case under the relevant sections.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. More Information is awaited.