Three trucks torched in violence-hit Manipur

IMPHAL: Three empty trucks were set on fire in violence-hit Manipur’s Imphal West district on Saturday, police said. The incident happened at Awang Sekmai in Sekmai police station area, they said. The trucks, used for transporting LPG cylinders, were parked in an open field when they were torched, they said. Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, police said, adding the motive was not clear.

