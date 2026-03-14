Three run over by goods train in Palghar; kin claim they were fleeing police

Their grieving families have, however, claimed that the trio was running on the tracks, as the police were chasing them at the time of the accident on Friday night.

Swapnil Shailesh Palande (23), Kunal Kumar Dubla (23), and Afroz Khalil Sheikh (28), all residents of the Virendra Nagar area in Palghar East, were knocked down by a goods train between 8.30 pm and 9 pm, an official said.

"The three men were walking on the tracks when they were fatally knocked down by the goods train. We do not have any information of them being chased by the police or committing suicide," Senior Inspector Sachin Ingavale of the Palghar GRP told PTI.