Three of family stabbed to death in Bengaluru; woman, boyfriend under lens

The deceased were identified as Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19), they said.

The incident occurred on Monday night in an apartment at Seegenahalli within the limits of KR Puram Police Station here, police added.

Citing Preliminary investigation, a senior police officer suggested that the couple's elder daughter, who had reportedly been living with her boyfriend for the past two months, is suspected to have carried out the murders in connivance with him.