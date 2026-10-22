Three months too short to submit stampede probe report, will strive to meet deadline: SIT head

The October 17 stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata led to 19 deaths and left 25 people injured. The six-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted in consultation with the Calcutta High Court to probe the cause of the incident and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in future.

"SIT members will meet soon to chalk out a roadmap for the investigation. We will visit the site to ascertain the cause of the incident," the retired judge told a vernacular news channel.

About the three-month deadline set by the state government to submit its report, she said, "It is a short duration, but we will try our best to meet the deadline."