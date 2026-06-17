Three ministers inducted into Puducherry cabinet

All three ministers took the oath of office and secrecy, marking the expansion of the Rangasamy-led ministry. The newly inducted ministers bring significant legislative experience to the cabinet. While Rajavelu is a former Deputy Speaker of the territorial assembly, Sivakolundhu is a former Speaker. Rajasekaran was elected in the April 9 Assembly polls from Tirunallar in the Karaikal region.

Before the oaths were administered, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan read out the Home Ministry's notification on the appointment of three members as Ministers of Puducherry.