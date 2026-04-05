Three militants arrested in Manipur

Three cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit have been apprehended from different locations in the twin Imphal districts on Saturday.

An insurgent, identified as Thangjam Yaiphaba Meitei (32), was arrested from his residence at Yumnam Patlou Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district, while Laitonjam Ramakanta (35) was apprehended from Khurai Arambam in the same district, the statement said.