Begin typing your search...

Three Lok Sabha MPs in BJP's list of 52 candidates for Telangana polls

The BJP has also given ticket to its firebrand Hindutva leader T Raja Singh from his Goshamahal seat after revoking his suspension, effected last year for alleged insulting remarks towards Prophet Mohammad.

ByPTIPTI|22 Oct 2023 8:20 AM GMT
Three Lok Sabha MPs in BJPs list of 52 candidates for Telangana polls
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured on Sunday in the BJP's first list of 52 candidates for the November 30 state assembly polls.

The BJP has also given ticket to its firebrand Hindutva leader T Raja Singh from his Goshamahal seat after revoking his suspension, effected last year for alleged insulting remarks towards Prophet Mohammad.

Its election committee head Etela Rajender has been fielded from Huzurabad, a seat the former BRS leader represents in the outgoing assembly.

Kumar has been fielded from Karimnagar and two other MPs, Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind, from Boath and Koratla.

The BJP has four Lok Sabha MPs from the state. Union minister and its state president G Kishan Reddy is another MP whose name is not in the first list.

The BJP is trying hard to emerge as the main challenger to the ruling BRS with the Congress also putting up a strong fight.

Lok SabhaMPsformer Telangana presidentBandi Sanjay KumarBJPcandidatesassembly pollsHindutvaT Raja SinghGoshamahal seatsuspensionProphet Mohammad
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X