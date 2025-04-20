Three killed, over 100 rescued as heavy rain wreaks havoc in J-K's Ramban

RAMBAN: Three people were killed and more than 100 rescued after heavy rain triggered flash floods at different places in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early on Sunday, officials said.

The incessant rain also triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, prompting traffic to be suspended, they said.

The officials said a cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village of Ramban, resulting in the deaths of three persons, including brothers Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib.

The rescue operation in the village was continuing when the last reports were received, they said.

With the latest fatalities, five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the Jammu region in two days. Two people, including a woman, were killed and another woman injured when they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi district late on Saturday.

The officials said about 40 residential houses were damaged after a flash flood hit Dharam Kund village. Ten houses were fully damaged while the rest suffered partial damage.

More than 100 trapped villagers were rescued by police personnel who rushed to the spot despite the continuous downpour and cloudbursts, they said and added several vehicles were swept away in the flood caused by a stream overflowing.

A senior government official said there had been massive damage in the entire district due to heavy rain, cloudbursts, high-velocity winds, landslides and hailstorms.

"We are monitoring the situation and an assessment will be carried out later to provide assistance to the affected population. Our priority at the moment is to safeguard lives," said the senior official, wishing not to be named.

A traffic department spokesperson said vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was stopped from both sides due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places between Nashri and Banihal.

He said the rain was continuing along the highway and commuters were advised not to travel on the arterial road till the weather improved and the road cleared.

The officials said hundreds of commuters were left stranded on the 250-kilometre highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, following its closure.

A stretch of the road near Panthiyal was also swept away, the officials said and added all the stranded people were moved to safety.

They said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had convened a meeting later in the day to assess the situation.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh appreciated the district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary for prompt action in saving precious lives.

"There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The national highway stands blocked and unfortunately there have been three casualties and loss of property for a couple of families," he said in a post on X.

"I am in constant touch with the deputy commissioner. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives," he added.

The Udhampur MP said every kind of relief -- both financial and otherwise -- was being provided.

"The deputy commissioner has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from the MP's personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity," Singh said.