Three killed in head-on collision of two SUVs on Delhi-Lucknow highway; seven injured

According to police, a group of young men from Mustafabad in Delhi, were travelling in a Scorpio vehicle to attend a wedding procession in Bijnor. While passing through Garh area, an animal suddenly appeared on the highway, allegedly making the driver lose control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid it.

The swerving Scorpio first struck the animal and then crossed the divider into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with an Ertiga car coming from the direction of Sambhal. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were completely wrecked.

Upon receiving information, Garh police station personnel and local residents rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately taken to hospital.