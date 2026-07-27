Three killed in head-on collision of two SUVs on Delhi-Lucknow highway; seven injured

HAPUR: Three people died on the spot, while seven others sustained serious injuries, after two vehicles collided head-on on the Delhi-Lucknow highway here on Sunday night, police said.
According to police, a group of young men from Mustafabad in Delhi, were travelling in a Scorpio vehicle to attend a wedding procession in Bijnor. While passing through Garh area, an animal suddenly appeared on the highway, allegedly making the driver lose control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid it.
The swerving Scorpio first struck the animal and then crossed the divider into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with an Ertiga car coming from the direction of Sambhal. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were completely wrecked.
Upon receiving information, Garh police station personnel and local residents rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately taken to hospital.
Three individuals died at the site of the accident, police said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.
Garh Station House Officer Devendra Singh Bisht said the deceased have been identified as Sarfaraz (45), Afzal (37) and Abrar (48) -- all residents of Delhi.
Two of the injured are undergoing treatment in Meerut, while five are under treatment in Hapur, police said, adding that investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.