Three killed in head-on collision of speeding motorcycles in Kanpur

KANPUR: Three youths were killed while two persons sustained injuries in a high-speed collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred along the GT Road in Uttaripura area of Bilhaur late Friday.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bilhaur) Manjay Singh, two motorcycles collided head-on at a sharp turn while traveling at high speeds. The force of the impact left both bikes mangled and all five individuals on board were critically wounded.
Local residents, alerted by the sound of the crash, informed the authorities. The victims were shifted to the Community Health Centre Shivrajpur where three youths -- Raghuvar (21), Jatin alias Bihari (20), and Om (23) -- were declared dead on arrival.
Among the survivors, Rahul (20) is said to be critical, and has been referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital for specialised care. The fifth victim Kavita (22) was discharged after receiving first aid for minor injuries.
Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicles were overspeeding, and spiralled out of control while negotiating the sharp bend, leading to the crash. Officials noted that none of the riders were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.
The motorcycles have been seized, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that further legal proceedings will be taken up following a formal complaint.