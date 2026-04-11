Three killed in head-on collision of speeding motorcycles in Kanpur

Local residents, alerted by the sound of the crash, informed the authorities. The victims were shifted to the Community Health Centre Shivrajpur where three youths -- Raghuvar (21), Jatin alias Bihari (20), and Om (23) -- were declared dead on arrival.

Among the survivors, Rahul (20) is said to be critical, and has been referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital for specialised care. The fifth victim Kavita (22) was discharged after receiving first aid for minor injuries.