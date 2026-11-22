At least two to three of the injured are in critical condition and admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital, Gaurjhamar police station house officer Naseer Faroqui told PTI over the phone from the accident site, around 55 km from the district headquarters.

The tractor-trolley, carrying more than 30 people, was returning to a village in Sagar district when the accident occurred near Neem Ghati, Faroqui said, adding that the group had visited Narsinghpur district to take a holy dip in the Narmada River and offer prayers.

The deceased were identified as tractor driver Rakesh Yadav (49), Raksha Prajapati (17) and Premrani Yadav (65), he said.

Prima facie, the accident occurred as the driver was allegedly driving at high speed while negotiating a slope in the accident-prone area, police said.

Further investigation is underway, Faroqui said.