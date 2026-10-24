Three killed, 3 injured in explosion at house storing firecrackers in Bihar's Siwan

SIWAN: At least three people were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a house, where firecrackers were reportedly stored, in Bihar's Siwan district on Friday, officials said.
Police said that after the explosion, an FIR was registered and the SHO and chowkidar concerned were suspended for dereliction of duty.
Siwan District Magistrate Vijay Prakash Meena told PTI that the incident took place in Alampur village in Jamo Bazar police station area this evening.
"According to initial reports, the explosion took place in a house where firecrackers were stored. Three people were killed and three others suffered minor injuries," he added.
A forensic team was called to examine the scene, and the area was cordoned off for collecting necessary evidence, according to a statement issued by the Siwan SP's office.
Teams of the fire and electricity departments, dog squad, and medical units were rushed to the spot, it added.
"Jamo Bazar police station SHO Dheeraj Kumar and a chowkidar of Alampur village have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty," Siwan Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni told PTI.
The matter is being investigated from all angles, police added.