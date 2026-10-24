Three killed, 3 injured in explosion at house storing firecrackers in Bihar's Siwan

Police said that after the explosion, an FIR was registered and the SHO and chowkidar concerned were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Siwan District Magistrate Vijay Prakash Meena told PTI that the incident took place in Alampur village in Jamo Bazar police station area this evening.

"According to initial reports, the explosion took place in a house where firecrackers were stored. Three people were killed and three others suffered minor injuries," he added.