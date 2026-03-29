Three jail officials suspended after inmates released videos from central prison

Following the development, jail warders Niranjan Kamath, Hanumantappa Hadpad and Shivanand Karlabatti were suspended by DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar, the officials said.

"Three warders, Niranjan Kamath, Hanumantappa Hadpad and Shivanand Karlabatti are being placed under suspension for dereliction of duty," Alok Kumar told PTI.

Action has been initiated against the Jailer who was allegedly on supervisory duty at the time of the video recording.

Detailing the sequence of events, he said three video clippings were released from Parappana Agrahara Central Prisonin 'Bangalore Suddi' news portal around 9 am on Saturday.