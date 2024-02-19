Three injured in explosion in Telangana's Rangareddy district

TELANGANA: Three people were injured after an explosion took place in Kondurg village in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Monday.

They said the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to Krishna, Sub Inspector Kondurg Police Station, "An iron melting in Batti(Furnace) no 4 in the Scan Energy Iron company exploded in Kondurg, Rangareddy District. Three people are injured. They were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar."

The official further said the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

He said a case would be registered in the incident.

Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.