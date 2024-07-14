Begin typing your search...

Three injured after five rooms of chawl collapse in Mumbai

The incident occurred at Radha Nagar Chawl on Andheri-Kurla road around 2 pm, the official said.

ByPTIPTI|14 July 2024 2:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-14 14:15:55.0  )
MUMBAI: Three women were injured when five rooms collapsed in a chawl in Mumbai's Kurla area on Sunday afternoon, an official from the fire brigade said.

Afrin Shaikh (25), Rasika Nadar (35) and Exter Nadar (67) sustained injuries in the collapse and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The fire brigade, ambulance and other assistance carried out the rescue operation, the official said.

PTI

