Three injured after five rooms of chawl collapse in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Three women were injured when five rooms collapsed in a chawl in Mumbai's Kurla area on Sunday afternoon, an official from the fire brigade said.



The incident occurred at Radha Nagar Chawl on Andheri-Kurla road around 2 pm, the official said.

Afrin Shaikh (25), Rasika Nadar (35) and Exter Nadar (67) sustained injuries in the collapse and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The fire brigade, ambulance and other assistance carried out the rescue operation, the official said.