    AuthorPTIPTI|25 Feb 2025 11:36 AM IST
    Three devotees die in elephant attack inside forest in Andhra Pradesh
    Representative Image 

    OBULAVARIPALLE: Three devotees died and three others were injured in an elephant attack inside a forest here in Annamayya district in the wee hours of Tuesday, said a police official.

    "A group of 30 devotees who set off for Talakona temple were attacked by a group of elephants around 2:30 am on Tuesday, leading to the death of three devotees and injuries to three more inside the forest," the official told PTI.

    Out of the three injured persons, one was seriously injured while the remaining two are out of danger, the official added.

    According to police, the forest falls under obulavaripalle mandal's Y Kota area and it is believed that up to 15 elephants were part of the herd that attacked the devotees.

    Police retrieved the bodies of the deceased devotees while the devotees who managed to escape the attack were sent back home.

