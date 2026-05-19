Three coaches of Ujjaini Express derail near Rishikesh; no casualties

There were no passengers on board when the incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Monday near Khand Gaon area, they said.

The train that operates between Lakshmibai Nagar in Indore and Yog Nagari in Rishikesh arrived at the Yog Nagari railway station at 6 pm on Monday and was scheduled to depart for its return journey at 6.15 am on Tuesday.

Official sources said the incident occurred when the train was being moved from the platform to the railway yard.