"Threat intended to scare children's parents": NCPCR prez on bomb threats to B'luru schools

NEW DELHI: In response to the alarming bomb threats received at 15 schools in Karnataka, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) president Priyank Kanoongo expressed "concerns" and said that threats given to schools indicated that they're intended to "scare" children's guardians.

"We received the information that many schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats. It's a serious concern and it has not happened for the first time...Threats given to schools seriously indicate that it's intended to scare children's guardians regarding their safety and security," Kanoongo told ANI on Thursday in the national capital.

He further said that he had brought this issue to the Commissioner's attention and instructed them to ensure the safety of children.

"We are bringing this to the Commissioner's notice and telling them to ensure the safety of children and try to find out the reason behind such threats," he added. Earlier, after the alarming bomb threats received by 15 schools in Karnataka, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said "Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic."

Further, the CM said that he has instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance security and urged parents to remain calm during this time.

"The police will investigate, and I have directed them to do so. Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic. I have instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance security. A preliminary report has been received from the police department," Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said.

Reportedly, 15 schools received threatening e-mails in Karnataka. The Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara assured stringent action against the perpetrators. He emphasises the government's commitment to safety, stating that all necessary precautions are being taken, including thorough inspections of the schools.

"At present, we have received information about 15 schools where threatening e-mails have been received; last year also such threats were received. We cannot take any risk; we are inspecting the schools and taking all precautionary measures in schools. We will take strict action against those who are making threatening calls. We are looking into all aspects," Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited a school in Bengaluru after several schools received threatening e-mails.

The Karnataka Deputy CM said that he had visited some of the schools in the wake of these schools receiving bomb threats through e-mails . Shivakumar met with Police official at the the Sadashiva Nagar NEV School and directed the Police to conduct proper investigation. Commission of Bengaluru Police B Dayananda however said that initial probe showed that the calls appeared to be a hoax.