Thousands of students will be affected: SC refuses plea challenging NEET-UG 2025 results

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition challenging the NEET-UG 2025 results due to an alleged error in one of the questions.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan said it had dismissed a similar petition two days ago, and it can't deal with individual examinations.

"We have dismissed identical matters. We agree there might be multiple correct answers. But we cannot interfere in an exam which is given by lakhs of candidates. It's not an individual's case. Thousands of students will be affected," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by a candidate seeking correction of the alleged mistake and revision of the results.

The plea also sought a stay on the counselling process.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) is a nationwide entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency.