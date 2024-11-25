Those trying to control Parliament through hooliganism rejected: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Winter Session of Parliament will be very productive, and hoped it will give a boost to India's global standing.

Addressing media ahead of the winter session outside Parliament, Prime Minister Modi said, "The use of Parliament's time and our behaviour in the House should be such that it strengthens the respect that India has gained at the global level."

Slamming the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Some people who have been rejected by the people are constantly trying to control Parliament through hooliganism by a handful of people."

"Those who have been continuously rejected by the public, ignore the words of their colleagues, disrespect their feelings and disrespect the feelings of democracy...Today the world is looking at India with great hope," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said, "People 80-90 times do not allow discussions to take place in the Parliament. They neither respect the spirit of democracy nor do they understand the importance of people's aspirations."

"The public has to reject them (Opposition) again and again...It is a condition of democracy that we respect the feelings of the people and work hard day and night to live up to their hopes and expectations."

Speaking about the importance of this session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The last phase of 2024 is underway and the country is preparing for 2025. This Session of Parliament is special in several ways and the most important thing is the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution."

The country will be observing "Samvidhan Sadan" tomorrow November 26.

A special celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution will be held in the Central Hall tomorrow, observed as Constitution Day.

As the the Winter Session began today it will be expected to be stormy as the Opposition plans to raise the issues of Manipur ethnic violence and the indictment of businessman Gautam Adani by a US court on allegations of bribery.

For the first day, 3 bills are listed for final consideration and passing. In the Lok Sabha, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be discussed. In Rajya Sabha, the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 will be taken up.

The government has listed 15 bills for consideration and passing, including one to Waqf ammendment Bill, and five new ones, for the winter session of Parliament.