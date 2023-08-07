"Those opposing abrogation of Article 370 ignorant": Ghulam Nabi Azad

DODA (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sunday said those opposing the abrogation of Article 370 are ignorant of the history and geography of the Union territory. He made the remark amid the Supreme Court hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity behind the Centre's move on August 5, 2019 to srip the erstwhile state of its special status guaranteed under Article 370.

Marking the fourth anniversary of the much-debated move this month, the BJP hailed the new era of peace, development and prosperity in Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370.

Speaking to ANI in Doda, Azad took a swipe at regional parties without naming them. "Those who are opposing (the revocation of Article 370 in Supreme Court) are ignorant of the situation on the ground, as well as the history and geography of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 was not meant for any particular area, province or religion but was equally beneficial to all," the former Congress leader said.

"I have full faith in the Supreme Court. I believe it will look into all aspects of this (abrogation of Article 370) move," Azad added. Earlier, the BJP, in an official release, stated, "The abrogation of Article 370 has brought peace, development, and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir."

On the fourth anniverary of the revocation of Article 370, on August 5, former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti, claimed she was put under "house arrest" along with other senior party leaders. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked during one of the hearings earlier, "How can a provision (Article 370), which was specifically mentioned as a temporary provision in the Constitution, become permanent after the tenure of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly came to an end in 1957?" The bench contended that the Parliament could not have declared itself to be the legislature of Jammu and Kashmir in order to facilitate the abrogation of Article 370, as Article 354 of the Constitution does not authorise such an exercise of power.