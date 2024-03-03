Begin typing your search...
Those above 85 only to get postal-ballot facility
The amendment came days before the schedule of the Lok Sabha and four state Assembly polls is likely to be announced
NEW DELHI: The government amended electoral rules on Friday to allow citizens aged above 85 years to use the postal ballot facility in elections. So far, those aged above 80 years were eligible for the facility.
The amendment came days before the schedule of the Lok Sabha and four state Assembly polls is likely to be announced. The latest voters’ list issued by the EC identifies 1.85 crore voters above 80 years of age.
Next Story