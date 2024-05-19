"This whole election is between 'Ram Bhakt' and 'Ram Drohi'...": UP CM Yogi

AZAMGARH: Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party and launched a scathing attack against the Opposition, saying that the Congress and the Samajwadi party get tensed whenever we talk about crossing 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"Only one voice is resonating in the whole country... 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar, Ab ki baar 400 Paar'.. Whenever we talk about crossing 400 seats, Congress and the Samajwadi Party get tense. They think, how can someone cross the mark of 400 seats?," said Yogi Aditynath.

He further stated that the people will only vote for the BJP over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "A voice comes from people who say that we will bring those who brought Lord Ram. This whole election is between 'Ram Bhakt' and 'Ram Drohi'..." he added.

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that development is happening at a huge pace in Azamgarh. "We are working to boost manufacturing here so that people don't have to go anywhere for employment but can find jobs here only," he added.

Slamming the Samajwadi party further, he said that SP leaders have come here today just for votes. They won't even recognise the people of Azamgarh after the elections are over.

"They (SP) have looted so much during their regime. You have to be careful of them. They are big people. They just came here for a picnic. They have nothing to do with the development of this place either," said the Chief Minister.

Notably, polling for the Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is being held across all seven phases. Voting in the first four phases has already been completed, while the remaining phases are scheduled for May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The counting of votes for all phases has been scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP mopped up the bulk of the electoral spoils in the state, winning 62 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats, while ally Apna Dal (S) won two more seats.

Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while her then-alliance partner, Akhilesh Yadav's SP, had to settle for just 5 seats. The Congress won just a lone seat in the state.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP swept UP, winning 71 seats, while the Congress could only bag 2.