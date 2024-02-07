"This is the last resort": Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa expressed his discontent with the central government's perceived neglect of the state following the drought situation and tax devolution and said that "protest is their last resort." Muniyappa told ANI on Wednesday that the Congress-led ruling government in Karnataka has made all efforts to get money from the Centre for the drought situation, but they haven't released the money.

"We are not angry with the government. The government of India has sent an expert committee to study the drought situation in Karnataka and has submitted the report. Ultimately, the Chief Minister met the Home Minister, who was concerned about the drought situation, and the Home Minister assured that they would release the money. However, till today, they have not released the money. We have made all efforts to get the money. This is the last resort; we have to protest," the Karnataka Minister told ANI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night to lead a protest by the Karnataka Congress against the central government's tax devolution policies in the national capital on Wednesday. Congress leader Srinivas BV alleged that the Finance Minister is not ready to have discussions in connection with the government's tax devolution policies.

"Today, the entire Karnataka cabinet has come to Delhi to hold a protest against the Centre demanding to pay the correct tax amount to the Karnataka government. The Finance Minister is not ready to have discussions. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with other Congress leaders, will protest against the injustice done by the Centre here in Jantar Mantar," Srinivas BV said.

Congress leader and Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that in spite of repeated requests, the central government hasn't released the funds for the drought-affected areas, so they have come to resist their protest in Delhi.

"We have been requesting the government of India to give us our share of GST, and also natural calamities happen every year, and this year we had a very severe drought, and the loss was estimated at 35 thousand crores. We asked for 18 thousand crores. But not a single rupee has been released. Added to that is the GST share, and the other is the money for the drought in the affected areas", he told ANI.

Parameshwara said that these are the issues of the state, and thus they have requested the MLAs of other parties to join them. "So these are all the things that have not happened. So, in spite of our requests, nothing has happened. As an elected government, we are accountable to the people of the state, and that is why we have come to resist our protest in Delhi. The Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Karnataka are leading the protest. This is an issue that is not related to any party; we have also called the MLAs of the other parties; this is an issue of the state," Parameshwara added.

Meanwhile, calling the Karnataka Chief Minister's accusation of reduced tax devolution share by the Centre "unfounded," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Siddaramaiah is playing dirty politics, and his remarks hold no solid ground.

Also, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa criticised the ruling Congress government in the state for staging a protest in Delhi on Wednesday against the Centre's alleged financial injustice to Karnataka, stating that the Congress had no reason to protest and was merely attempting to create drama ahead of the upcoming elections.