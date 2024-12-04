"This is not a question I can answer": Karti Chidambaram on TMC pushing Mamata Banerjee as INDIA bloc leader

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said on Tuesday that TMC leaders pushing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the INDIA bloc is a question that should be asked from INDIA bloc alliance leaders.

"This is a question which you should ask the leaders of the INDIA bloc. This is not a question which I can answer," the Congress MP told ANI.

Speaking further on the matter, he also said any sort of consenus has to come from the leadership of the opposition alliance.

"The Congress being the largest party, assumes leadership most of the times, but if there is going to be some sort of a consensus, that consensus has to come from the leadership of the INDIA bloc," he added.

Speaking on the issue,TMC MP Kirti Azad said on Tuesday that the ruling TMC supremo takes every one along.

"Mamata Banerjee has a 100 per cent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal...Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases," the TMC leader said.

He further said that Mamata Banerjee is known for her articulate views. "She is a very senior leader. She speaks clearly."

Regarding the protests in Bangaldesh over alleged atrocities against minorities, Kirti Azad said, "Govt of India did not say anything despite there being a grave situation in Bangladesh.

She said that if Govt of India does not do anything, UN should intervene...Mamata Banerjee is not a leader but a 'panth'". He also said that Mamata Banerjee is a household name across the country.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) resides in every household in West Bengal, in every household in the country...Mamata Banerjee is someone who takes everyone together. She calls people only after making preparations and taking her time...," he said.

On November 26, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suggested that one strong leader is needed to lead the INDIA bloc following the defeat of Congress in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls. He had further said that the opposition alliance should be stronger to take on the BJP.

"...The Congress has failed to achieve the desired result either in Haryana or in Maharashtra. We had tremendous hope from the Congress that they would do better. INDIA alliance is there but the expected result could not be achieved. And there is a great failure on the part of the congress to achieve the result...Today it is necessary if you want to fight against the BJP, INDIA alliance should be stronger. And to make it stronger, one leader is required. Now who can be the leader? That's the core question. Congress has done it. All experiments have been done, but they have failed...," he had said.