Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Jn-Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express trains to get extra coach

CHENNAI: The following express train services between Thiruvananthapuram and Madurai Jn are set to receive an additional coach on a temporary basis to accommodate extra rush of passengers.

1. Train No. 16343 Thiruvananthapuram Central to Madurai Jn Amritha Express: The train will have one additional sleeper class coach between December 31 and January 5.

2. Train No. 16344 Madurai Jn to Thiruvananthapuram Central Amritha Express: The train will have one additional sleeper class coach between January 1 and 6.