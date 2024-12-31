Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 Dec 2024 8:13 PM IST
    Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Jn-Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express trains to get extra coach
    CHENNAI: The following express train services between Thiruvananthapuram and Madurai Jn are set to receive an additional coach on a temporary basis to accommodate extra rush of passengers.

    1. Train No. 16343 Thiruvananthapuram Central to Madurai Jn Amritha Express: The train will have one additional sleeper class coach between December 31 and January 5.

    2. Train No. 16344 Madurai Jn to Thiruvananthapuram Central Amritha Express: The train will have one additional sleeper class coach between January 1 and 6.

    Online Desk

