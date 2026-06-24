Things in AMMA will clear up, hopes Mammootty amid deepening crisis

"Of course, things will clear up in AMMA. It has to clear up," Mammootty said, striking a note of optimism even as fresh allegations and counter-allegations intensified the organisation's internal turmoil.

The latest controversy was triggered by former AMMA President Shweta Menon, who has publicly defended her decision to quit the actors' body, insisting that she was unwilling to become anyone's puppet.

In a strongly worded social media post on Wednesday, she alleged that attempts at character assassination had begun even before she assumed office and continued throughout her tenure.

It was on Sunday that the entire committee led by Menon quit, and a nine-member ad-hoc committee under Congress MLA Ramesh Pisharody has been asked to manage the affairs, including conducting elections to appoint a new executive committee in four months' time.

Menon claimed she was prevented from examining questionable decisions taken by previous office-bearers and called for a comprehensive forensic audit of the association's accounts during the tenure of the last two executive committees.

Suggesting possible financial irregularities, she argued that only a scientific examination of the accounts could restore confidence in the organisation's functioning.

The actress also rejected attempts to assign political affiliations to her, stating that she was neither aligned with the Sangh Parivar nor with the Communist movement.