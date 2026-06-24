Things in AMMA will clear up, hopes Mammootty amid deepening crisis

KOCHI: As the crisis engulfing the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) continued to deepen on Wednesday, veteran actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Mammootty expressed confidence that the turmoil would eventually pass.
"Of course, things will clear up in AMMA. It has to clear up," Mammootty said, striking a note of optimism even as fresh allegations and counter-allegations intensified the organisation's internal turmoil.
The latest controversy was triggered by former AMMA President Shweta Menon, who has publicly defended her decision to quit the actors' body, insisting that she was unwilling to become anyone's puppet.
In a strongly worded social media post on Wednesday, she alleged that attempts at character assassination had begun even before she assumed office and continued throughout her tenure.
It was on Sunday that the entire committee led by Menon quit, and a nine-member ad-hoc committee under Congress MLA Ramesh Pisharody has been asked to manage the affairs, including conducting elections to appoint a new executive committee in four months' time.
Menon claimed she was prevented from examining questionable decisions taken by previous office-bearers and called for a comprehensive forensic audit of the association's accounts during the tenure of the last two executive committees.
Suggesting possible financial irregularities, she argued that only a scientific examination of the accounts could restore confidence in the organisation's functioning.
The actress also rejected attempts to assign political affiliations to her, stating that she was neither aligned with the Sangh Parivar nor with the Communist movement.
Her resignation, she maintained, was aimed at protecting her independence and safeguarding the autonomy of the organisation.
The controversy took a sharper turn with former Treasurer Unni Sivapal making fresh allegations about the AMMA's financial management.
He claimed that nearly Rs 15 lakh was spent on a family meet without obtaining approval from the executive committee and said he had formally objected to the expenditure.
According to Sivapal, his opposition to the spending may have contributed to disciplinary action being initiated against him.
He further alleged that several accounts were prepared after sidelining him from financial decision-making and rejected claims that Menon was unaware of the action taken against him.
The former Treasurer also revealed that differences within the leadership had become so intense that even a WhatsApp group comprising only the President, Secretary, and Treasurer frequently witnessed heated arguments.
With calls for a forensic audit growing louder and senior members openly airing grievances, the latest developments have exposed deep divisions within Kerala's most influential film body.
While Mammootty remains hopeful of a resolution, the widening rift suggests that the AMMA's troubles are far from over.