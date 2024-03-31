"They only want to divide or break our nation": Shah slams Congress over Katchatheevu island row

NEW DELHI: Lambasting the Congress for "willingly giving up" Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka during the Indira Gandhi government in 1974, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress had "no regrets about it either." Following a Right to Information (RTI) report revealing the decision of the then-Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi's government, to hand over the strategic island of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974, Shah said the Congress only wanted to "divide or break the nation."

"Slow claps for Congress! They willingly gave up #Katchatheevu and had no regrets about it either. Sometimes an MP of the Congress speaks about dividing the nation and sometimes they denigrate Indian culture and traditions. This shows that they are against the unity and integrity of India. They only want to divide or break our nation," the Home Minister posted on X.

Earlier, coming down heavily on the Congress party for giving away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, PM Modi said that this has infuriated people, adding that the Congress can never be trusted. The Prime Minister accused the Congress of weakening India's unity, integrity, and interests during its years of governance.

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress! Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting," PM Modi posted on X, citing a news report.

It is pertinent to mention that the island, located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka, was traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, then prime minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement".

The 1974 Agreement regarding historic waters between Sri Lanka and India in the Palk Strait and the Palk Bay formally confirmed Sri Lanka's sovereignty over the Island.