They have resolved to sit for a long time in Oppn: Modi lambasts Oppn parties in LS reply

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Opposition parties, particularly Congress in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address and said from "every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition".

PM Modi targeted the Opposition parties almost at the beginning of his speech and said several leaders were looking to change their seats or come to parliament through Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Opposition strength will be depleted after the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

"People are like God and the way you (opposition) are making efforts, I am convinced that people will bless you and you will move up to the public gallery,"

PM Modi said. "I really commend the resolution of the opposition. From every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition. The way you sat here (in government) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)," he said.

"As per your wish, India's voters will bless you to reach newer heights and soon you will be in the viewing gallery. It seems like you have even lost the will to fight elections," PM Modi added.

About sixty speakers took part in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha.

The Budget Session commenced on January 31 and will conclude on February 9. The Prime Minister said that the Opposition parties have been unable to fulfil their responsibility properly.

"They (Opposition) failed to fulfill their responsibility as Opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good Opposition," he said.

"I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation," he added.

The Prime Minister referred to 'sengol' at the start of his speech. "When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession - we were walking behind it. When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India's independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises."