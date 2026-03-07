'They can't hear AAP's achievements', CM Mann slams Cong MLAs for stormy start to Budget session

“The Congress MLAs don’t have any issue to raise. What else could they do? People do not like them,” Mann said while speaking to reporters after seeing off a batch of school principals for a training programme in Singapore.

“When they (Congress MLAs) are sitting in the House, they cannot hear the government's achievements, such as how many schools and hospitals have been built, etc. That is why they walked out of the House," Mann alleged.

The Budget session of the Punjab Assembly got off to a stormy start on Friday after Congress MLAs raised slogans against the AAP government and staged a walkout when Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was addressing the House.