They can arrest Kejriwal but..: Punjab CM attacks BJP over ED summons to AAP convener

CHANDIGARH: Coming down heavily on the Centre over the ED summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor 'scam' case, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said the AAP convenor picked up the 'broom', which is the party's official symbol, to sweep the 'filth' from politics.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Punjab CM said, "Arvind Kejriwal picked up the broom to sweep the filth from politics. I understand that the BJP has received an intelligence report saying that Kejriwal will be arrested (by the ED). The BJP wants to put him away behind bars as wherever he goes, the mess that they have left behind is cleansed."

"They (BJP-led Centre) want to stop us. They can arrest Kejriwal but can they stop lakhs of people who have made him their leader for 10 years? AAP is the only party which has prioritised the welfare and well-being of the common man," Mann said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a public meeting in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Kejriwal said the AAP has extended its footprints beyond the national capital, forming the government in two states within a span of 10 years since its inception.

"We formed government in two states within a span of 10 years by the grace of God. We are in power in Delhi and Punjab on the back of clear and decisive mandates. We also have 5 MLAs in Gujarat and 2 in Goa and we are making rapid inroads beyond Delhi. People are fond of the AAP and we want to take our party to the far corners of the country," the Delhi CM said.

"I am not here to ask for votes. All I am here for is to urge you all to give us an opportunity to give a good education to your children. I will; ensure that your children receive a proper education and study in good schools. Government schools in Delhi were in a sorry state when we took over. They were in a dilapidated state, much like the ones here in Chhattisgarh. Previously, the power in Delhi merely alternated between the Congress and the BJP. However, one fine day, the voters decided to throw the BJP and Congress out and bring the AAP to power," he added.

Earlier, on Friday, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to CM Kejriwal is "just the beginning" as the agency will soon "summon other leaders" of the party. Speaking at a press conference, the Delhi Minister said, "ED's summons to our leader Arvind Kejriwal is just the beginning. They will summon more leaders from our party and raid their homes in the coming days. They will arrest more of our MLAs, ministers and MPs."

Skipping the summons, the Delhi CM wrote to the central agency, stating, "The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which, to say the least, is vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law."