"These people stand in favour of Rohingyas": Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Kejriwal over his remark on CAA

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that these are people spreading lies and they stand in the favour of Rohingyas.

"These people were tortured in these three countries because they were Hindu, Jain, Sikh and India gives opportunities to such people. Is it not the moral, constitutional and cultural right of India to give them protection of citizenship through legal means?" Ravi Shankar Prasad asked.

"Kejriwal ji, how far will you go in anticipation of vote bank? Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly made it clear that the citizenship of any Indian citizen will not be taken away. CAA only gives citizenship to those who are persecuted based on their faith. Who are these people spreading lies? They are the ones who stand in favour of Rohingya," he added.

Further, the BJP leader urged the opposition to stop spreading lies about CAA.

"I want to tell those trying to spread communal tension in the name of CAA, to stop. Stop telling lies. I urge the parties of south India, particularly from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to stop spreading hatred," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday joined his INDIA bloc partners to take on the centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Kejriwal termed the government decision as "very dangerous" and said that the government money that should be spent on the development of family and country will now be spent on allowing Pakistanis to settle in India.

The Delhi CM also questioned the government claiming that the influx of refugees could lead to a huge financial burden.

"There are approximately three crore minorities in these three countries. As soon as our doors open, huge crowds from these countries will come here. Even if 1.5 crore people come here, who will employ them? Where will they be settled? Why is BJP doing this?" CM Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal urged the people to vote against the BJP if they do not agree to take back the law.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.