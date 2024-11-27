"There's big reason behind delay in announcing CM face": Nana Patole amid tussle in Mahayuti

MUMBAI: As the Mahayuti alliance grapples with a challenge over the Chief Minister's post following its landslide victory in the assembly polls, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said on Wednesday that there is a significant reason for the delay in announcing the CM candidate.

Speaking to ANI, Patole stated, "Maharashtra's caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde can't comprehend what BJP leadership is... There is a big reason behind the delay in announcing the CM face."

The election results for Maharashtra were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalise the Chief Minister. Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the alliance about the delay in naming Devendra Fadnavis as CM if the decision had already been made.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "If Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised, then announce it quickly. What is stopping you? Why are you depriving the people of Maharashtra of the promises made to them? Why are you keeping them in suspense and ignoring the leadership crisis in Maharashtra? They are so power-hungry... It has been days since the election results were announced, yet there is no clarity."

In response, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clarified on Wednesday that he would abide by whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes regarding the Chief Minister's post. Shinde added that whoever is elected as Chief Minister by the Mahayuti alliance will have the full support of Shiv Sainiks.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any issue in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not hesitate, and whatever decision you take, I will accept it," Shinde said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis travelled to the national capital, New Delhi, where he is expected to meet the BJP top leadership to resolve the impasse over the Chief Minister's selection.