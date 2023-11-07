There will be action against corruption: PM Modi

HUDERABAD: Alleging that the strings of corruption by BRS are linked to Delhi liquor scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that action will definitely be taken against corruption.

Addressing an election rally in Hyderabad, he indirectly referred to the allegations against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case.

“When investigating agencies started probing their corruption, these people started abusing investigation agencies but today I want to tell these people clearly that there will be action against corruption. Those who looted people, they will have to return (the money). This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

Modi also remarked that arrogance won’t let people stay. “The same arrogance is seen in BRS leaders. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people of Telangana had given a befitting reply to the arrogant chief minister with the power of their votes and rattled by this, the leaders here started abusing Modi,” he said.

The Prime Minister dubbed Congress and BRS as two sides of the same coin. “BRS is following the same model of family rule and corruption developed by the Congress in seven decades. They both aim to loot public wealth. Both the parties promote their children and they don’t care about your children,” Modi said.

Stating that BRS came to power by making big promises, he said it failed to fulfil any of them.

He alleged that the Telangana government’s biggest betrayal was with the youth. Youth preparing for TSPSC exams for nine years were left in the lurch because of paper leak. The failures of BRS destroyed the future of the entire generation, he said.

Modi said youth were asking what happened to the promise of jobs. The state government also failed to implement the promise of unemployment allowance. The posts of thousands of teachers are vacant.

He also slammed BRS over failing to deliver on the promise of double bed-room houses for the poor. He claimed that his government built 4 crore houses for the poor under PM Awas Yojana and of this 2.50 lakh houses were built in Telangana.

Urging people to compare the track record of BRS with the work done by BJP to serve them, he stressed the need for a double-engine government.

Modi also mentioned that he has decided to extend the free foodgrains scheme for five years and asked the audience to switch on the flash on their mobile phones in support of this decision.