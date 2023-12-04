There was a bereavement in his family: PM Modi lauds Nadda for fashioning poll wins

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reserved high praise for BJP national president JP Nadda after the party swept the Hindi heartland, winning decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Adressing party supporters at a victory rally at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi commended Nadda for his organisational skills and the tireless work that he put in behind the scenes, laying the groundwork for the party's eventual electoral success in the heartland states.

PM Modi also made a special mention of how the BJP national chief plunged into the election campaign despite suffering a personal bereavement.

He also commended Nadda's work in his previous roles as a lawmaker and a minister.

As the workers lustily chanted his name, interspersed with cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', PM Modi attributed the party's stupendous wins to Nadda's able stewardship of his charges in the party and his electoral acumen and strategies.





"These victories are down to the tireless work put in by our national president, Nadda-Ji. The strategies that he put into practice led us to this day. There was a bereavement in his family ahead of the elections but he continued to strive and lead the party with full commitment and devotion," PM Modi said.





Hours later, after the party won landslide mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP president, along with members of his family members, paid obeisance and offered prayers at the Hanuman temple at New Delhi's Connaught Place.

Addressing party supporters at the victory rally, Nadda hailed the leadership of PM Modi. "Desh mein ek hi guarantee chalti hai, woh hai Modi ki guarantee (The only guarantee that works in the country is the Modi guarantee). We consider it our good fortune that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we have scored landlside victories in three states. We thank him wholeheartedly. Whenever the BJP has fought an election, PM Modi has always led us from the front," Nadda said.





"Whether it is women's empowerment or fulfilling the dreams of the youth, the people have faith in PM Modi. It is clear that 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' (Modi makes anything possible)."

Prime Minister Modi also sounded gung-ho about the party's chances of scoring a hat-trick of wins in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the party workers, PM Modi said the mandate in the three states has proved that there is zero tolerance against corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics. "Voters knows that when India moves ahead then states move ahead. Every family in the country benefits from it. This is why the voter is electing BJP again and again. Some people are even saying that today's hat-trick has guaranteed the hat-trick of 2024," he said.

The Prime Minister said in his political career he has refrained from predictions."But this time, I broke this rule. In Rajasthan. I predicted that Congress would not return in Rajasthan...I had confidence in the people of Rajasthan," he said.

He lauded party workers for their efforts during the election. Results of assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana were declared on Sunday.











