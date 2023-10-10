"There is environment of fear in country...": Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at Centre

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Tuesday that there is an "environment of fear" in the country, which is why industrialists are not in favor of doing business here, leading to a lack of employment opportunities.

"Today, the biggest challenge in front of me is that of producing employment opportunities for the youth. But there is an environment of fear in the country so the industrialists are not in favour of doing business here, leading to a lack of employment opportunities. Data says that around 12 lakh industrialists left India in the past few years", CM Kejriwal said at the inauguration event of Lighthouse Skill Centre here in the Old Delhi Area of the national capital.

Praising the AAP-led government in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "We built wonderful schools across Delhi. Earlier, poor children used to go to government schools, which were in bad conditions. But we have made these schools wonderful that even those studying in private ones are getting admissions here. The people of Delhi trusted us and made us win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), too. We will now build amazing schools in the MCD as well".

"Our government concentrated on education. Despite there being an atmosphere of fear, we will do as much as we can for employment opportunities. The Lighthouse Skill Centre has been constructed keeping in view the employment opportunities for the youth", he added. Further, the Delhi CM said, "This is the third lighthouse in the national capital. Earlier, we built two lighthouses, in Malkaganj and Kalkaji, where around 3,000 children were trained, out of whom, 1,000 got employment".

"Here, the personality development of children is emphasized. We will prepare around 800-1000 children in a year for job opportunities", CM Kejriwal added.