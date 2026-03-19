There can be no embargo on religious functions in private premises: Allahabad HC

In this case, the high court had earlier asked the Sambhal superintendent of police (SP) and collector to resign or seek transfer if they were not competent to enforce the rule of law after the authorities cited "law and order" concerns to limit the number of worshippers at a mosque in the city.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Arul Sreedharan and Siddharth Nandan, after going through the photographs of the structure, said that the structure is not a mosque as of date.

However, it said that the place has been used for the purpose of offering namaz earlier, adding that there shall be no obstruction offered to the devotees for prayers to be offered at the same place.