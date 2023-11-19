Their strength ebbing: kin speak to trapped workers

UTTARKASHI: Their voices are getting weaker, their strength seemingly dimming, those keeping vigil outside the Silkyara tunnel here said on Saturday after speaking to their relatives trapped inside for seven days – and counting.

The under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route collapsed on Sunday morning with 41 labourers inside it. As the hours tick by, the desperation of families waiting outside is mounting. That rescue operations have been suspended since Friday when a US-made auger machine deployed to drill and push in pipes through the rubble to prepare an escape passage for the workers developed a snag has exacerbated the anxiety.

The health condition of the men counting the hours inside the dark tunnel is worsening and his family back home getting increasingly panicky, said Haridwar Sharma, whose younger brother Sushil is among those inside the tunnel.

“All we are getting are assurances from authorities that the trapped labourers will be rescued. It has been nearly a week, “ Sharma, who is from Bihar’s Rohtas district, told PTI.

“There is no work going on inside the tunnel. Neither the company nor the government is doing anything. The company says a machine is on the way,” he added tearfully.

Among those waiting is the family of Gabbar Singh Negi. His two brothers, Maharaj Singh and Prem Singh, and son Akash Singh have been camping outside, desperate for any sliver of news that comes their way. The family belongs to Kotdwar in the state.

Maharaj said he spoke to Gabbar through a pipe used for supplying oxygen and his voice sounded very feeble.

“I could not talk to my brother. His voice sounded very weak. He was hardly audible. Rescue work in the tunnel has come to a halt. Those trapped are also short of food and water. We have come to the end of our patience. What more can I say?” Maharaj said.

Their brother Prem said the trapped workers are beginning to lose hope. “Gabbar said he is alright but his voice is feebler now. They are getting light edibles like chana, kheer and badam. How long can they sustain this? Work has been stalled for 30-32 hours inside the tunnel,” Prem said.