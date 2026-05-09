The remarkable rise of Suvendu Adhikari who humbled his one-time mentor, painted Bengal in saffron

Adhikari not only reprised his victory over Banerjee in Nandigram – achieved five years ago – but eclipsed it in the 2026 polls, delivering a far more emphatic blow.

His triumph extended beyond symbolism when he vanquished the TMC supremo in her own bastion of Bhabanipur by a formidable margin of 15,105 votes, underscoring a political shift that few could have predicted.

That he also retained Nandigram with a comfortable margin of 9,665 votes – a significant leap from his earlier margin of just 1,956 – now reads almost like a footnote in the larger story of his sweeping success in Bhabanipur.

No wonder, with his twin accomplishments, and coupled with the fact that he engineered the Trinamool’s whitewash from his Purba Medinipur backyard ensuring the BJP won all 16 seats in the district, makes him foremost contender for the state’s top job, its next chief minister.