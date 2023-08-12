The more they try to separate us, the closer we will become: Rahul

WAYANAD: Addressing a gathering in his parliamentary constituency for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP saying that his relationship with people of Wayanad will become even stronger if they try to separate them.

"The BJP and the RSS do not understand what a family is. They don't understand that the more they try to separate you and me, the closer we will become. They think that if we disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will break. If you disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will become even stronger ," the reinstated MP said.

Rahul was reinstated as Wayanad MP last week, after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over violence-hit Manipur, the Congress leader said that rapes and murders are happening in the northeastern state but the former laughed and joked in Parliament.

The Congress MP has been launching attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the latter's over two-hour-long speech in Parliament. Rahul alleges that the Prime Minister spoke for 2 hours and 13 minutes in Parliament but he spoke about Manipur for only two minutes. "There are thousands of people in Manipur who have suffered this. Someone's house has been burnt down, someone's sister has been raped, and someone's brother and parents have been killed. It is as if somebody threw kerosene across Manipur and set it on fire...There is blood everywhere, there is murder everywhere, rape everywhere. That is the situation in Manipur and the Prime Minister spoke for 2 hours and 13 minutes in Parliament but he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. He laughed, joked. His cabinet laughed, joked..." Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier on Friday, while addressing a press briefing in the national capital, Gandhi launched a similar attack on PM Modi. "I heard PM Modi speaking in Parliament for about 2 hours and 13 minutes. He was cracking jokes, laughing with NDA MPs sloganeering. It does not behove a prime minister," Rahul Gandhi said yesterday.

Emphasising that the Indian Army is capable enough to resolve the situation and bring normalcy to the state, he said, "Indian Army can stop this nonsense, drama in two days, but the PM wants Manipur to burn and does not want to extinguish the fire." Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi appealed to all Opposition parties to get involved in a collective effort to gain the trust of the people of Manipur and asked them not to exploit the situation in the northeastern state for political gains.

PM Modi further asked the opposition to ‘work together’ for restoring peace in Manipur and bringing normalcy there. "I want to request the MPs of the Parliament to understand the value of this time. Come and proceed together. In this country, there have been more serious issues in the past, but we found a way to work together. Let's come together. Take people of Manipur in confidence. Don't take advantage of Manipur for doing politics. What has happened there in Manipur is unfortunate. Understand their pain and work for healing it. This should be our only way,” PM Modi said while replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion.