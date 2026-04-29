The lost tribe: For Menache, Manipur’s Kuki people, Israel is the final destination

Most of the Menashe in India work on family farms or as day labourers. Their kin who have made it to Israel tend to drive trucks or work in construction and factories. Most urge those still in India to join them.

Jessica Thangjom, a Menashe who lives in Israel, works for an organisation that helps others from the tribe make the leap. “Transitioning” is the tough part, she wrote in a message. To go from their agrarian lifestyle “to a technologically sophisticated environment is not an easy journey.”

Among those convinced were the family of WL Hangshing, a retired income-tax official in New Delhi who serves as the president of the B’nei Menashe Council of India. His father migrated to Israel years ago and lived his last years there. Hangshing acknowledged that the historical evidence available to support his community’s claim can seem thin, but the dispersion of the Menashes was so ancient, “you won’t find any trace of it now, not even in DNA.” (Some lost tribes have established a thread of genetic inheritance, including the Lemba of southern Africa.)