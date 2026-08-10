The impending, inescapable deluge of artificial intelligence

And this is still just the beginning.

From the American Midwest to the Persian Gulf, hundreds of major data centers now under construction will be turned on in the coming years. They are set to deliver an avalanche of computing power to develop and run AI that has no equal in the history of the technology industry, with breakthroughs that once felt revolutionary likely to become increasingly routine.

Behind each leap in AI are corresponding jumps in computing power. Today, there are about 20 million AI chips crammed into the data centers that underpin the technology’s growing abilities and usage worldwide, according to research firm Epoch AI. That figure is expected to double roughly every nine months, putting the world on pace to have about 200 million of the chips by the end of 2028 — 10 times current levels.

In size and ambition, this moment compares to the building of the railroads in the 1800s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s, and the Manhattan Project to create an atomic weapon in the 1940s, technologists said.

“This is the largest scale infrastructure build-out in the history of humanity,” said Rob Wachen, co-founder of the microchip firm Etched, which has raised more than $1 billion to meet the growing demand for AI components.

Peter DeSantis, who leads foundational AI models at Amazon — which provides computing power to the AI firms Anthropic, OpenAI and others — said the Seattle company has doubled its computing capacity since 2022 and would double it again by next year. “It’s hard to get your mind around the scale,” he said.

Fueling the surge is the belief that AI can take on more human responsibilities and solve increasingly complicated tasks with the more data and computing power you feed it. This tenet, sometimes called the Scaling Laws, has become the driving force behind this technological era. Those with the most computing power will create the most advanced AI systems, capturing the biggest share of profit and value, tech leaders argue. The biggest engine, they say, will win the race.

Confidence in the Scaling Laws has led AI leaders to make ever bolder predictions. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, has said that if these laws hold for another year or two, AI will be able to perform huge amounts of white-collar work. Demis Hassabis, chair of Google’s AI lab DeepMind, wrote recently that AI could usher in “10x of the Industrial Revolution at 10x the speed.”